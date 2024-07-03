Epixode celebrates 'father', inspiration Tinny

Menu ›
Epixode, a Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist, acknowledged rapper Tinny's profound impact on his career.
They met through Loso Ranking, leading to a collaboration despite Epixode's early career struggles.
Though Tinny didn't directly mentor him, Epixode learned stagecraft and values from him.
Epixode recently thanked Tinny on Facebook, crediting him as a father figure and celebrating their shared Ga heritage.
