Epixode celebrates 'father', inspiration Tinny

Epixode

Source: Classfmonline

Epixode, a Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist, acknowledged rapper Tinny's profound impact on his career.

They met through Loso Ranking, leading to a collaboration despite Epixode's early career struggles.



Though Tinny didn't directly mentor him, Epixode learned stagecraft and values from him.

Epixode recently thanked Tinny on Facebook, crediting him as a father figure and celebrating their shared Ga heritage.



