Epixode open to composing campaign songs for political parties

Epixode

Renowned dancehall artiste, Epixode, has declared his readiness to craft campaign songs for any political party that seeks his services.

The musician expressed his openness to such opportunities, emphasizing his willingness regardless of the divisive landscape of Ghanaian politics.



Epixode underscored his condition for undertaking such projects, asserting his autonomy in composing the songs without any interference from the political entities. He stressed his commitment to producing compositions that uphold positivity and inspire hope among the Ghanaian populace, clarifying that his involvement does not necessarily align with political agendas.



During an interview on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz, the dancehall sensation acknowledged the challenges associated with such ventures but maintained his professional stance, viewing it as part of his job.



He lamented the unique risks faced by celebrities in Ghana when publicly disclosing their political affiliations, highlighting the need for caution.

Epixode articulated his criteria for engagement, emphasizing the importance of crafting messages that resonate positively with the people. He affirmed his readiness to contribute to projects aimed at instilling hope among citizens, emphasizing the significance of delivering on promises made to the populace.



Watch the video below:



