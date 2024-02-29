Epixode reveals threats received after releasing 'Wahala Dey'

Epixode

Ghanaian Dancehall sensation, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, popularly known as Epixode, has shed light on the hurdles he encountered following the launch of his chart-topping track, 'Wahala Dey.'

In an interview with Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime's Celeb Biz, the multifaceted artist disclosed the multitude of threats he faced in the wake of the song's release. 'Wahala Dey,' a poignant anthem tackling societal dilemmas, sparked controversy and garnered attention.



Epixode recounted receiving threats via phone calls and even physical assaults from various quarters. He revealed instances where he had to abruptly halt his stage performances due to the song's resonating message.



"For me, when we dropped 'Wahala Dey,' I was getting threats and phone calls. There were events that I’m on stage and they are asking me to stop performing so I had to lay low for a while," Epixode disclosed, expressing concern for his safety and that of his family.



Despite facing adversity, the 'Atia' hitmaker emphasized the necessity of maintaining a low profile for security reasons. He reflected, "Because I may be the one in front but the family may suffer for what I’m doing."

Epixode acknowledged the solitary journey he embarked on, acknowledging losses incurred while also gaining a newfound sense of respect and empowerment for his distinct voice in the industry.



In 2019, Epixode released 'Wahala Dey,' a track dissecting Ghana's economic landscape and societal dilemmas. The song challenged the optimism of Ghana's independence with a critical lens on political and social realities. It addressed issues ranging from governmental corruption to the commercialization of religious institutions.



However, the song's bold narrative didn't resonate well with certain political figures who resorted to threats against the artist's intentions.



Epixode lamented the repercussions he faced, including the loss of deals and the cultivation of adversaries. Nevertheless, he found solace in aligning with the ordinary populace and speaking truth to power, cementing his commitment to advocacy through music.