Epixode to begin European music tour in August

Epixode

Source: GNA

Award-winning Reggae/Dancehall artist Epixode is set to perform at several European music festivals this summer.

The 2021 Ghana Music Awards Dancehall/Reggae Artiste of the Year will headline three events in Germany. The tour kicks off at Hamburg’s Juice Club on August 9, 2024, followed by the "Raggajam" concert in Tubingen.



Epixode will then perform at the "Reggae and Beer" and "Afrojama" festivals on August 19 and 27, respectively. Promoted by Idubs Music and Bigtwins Music, the tour aims to elevate Ghana’s presence on the international music scene.

Epixode has also performed at major events, including Brazil’s Salvador Capital Afro Festival.



