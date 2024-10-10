Ess Thee Legend and Big Ozed celebrate African women in powerful new single

Ess Thee and Big Ozed

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian singer Ess Thee Legend and Nigerian Afrobeats star Big Ozed have released the song "African Woman," celebrating the beauty, strength, and grace of African women. Produced by Joey On The Track, the track honors African femininity, culture, and pride, uniting Ghana and Nigeria through music.





