Ess Thee Legend and Big Ozed celebrate African women in powerful new single

Menu ›
Entertainment
Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah
Ghanaian singer Ess Thee Legend and Nigerian Afrobeats star Big Ozed have released the song "African Woman," celebrating the beauty, strength, and grace of African women.
Ghanaian singer Ess Thee Legend and Nigerian Afrobeats star Big Ozed have released the song "African Woman," celebrating the beauty, strength, and grace of African women. Produced by Joey On The Track, the track honors African femininity, culture, and pride, uniting Ghana and Nigeria through music.
Source: Ameyaw Debrah