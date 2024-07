Esther Smith

Esther Smith, the UK-based singer, is returning to Ghana after 10 years with a two-part concert.

The first will be in Kumasi on August 25, featuring artists like Joyce Blessing and Morris Babyface, and the second in Accra on August 30, with performers including Mark Anim and Nana Yaw Asare.

The concerts, themed "The Vision Is Jesus," celebrate her career and new music.



