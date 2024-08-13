Esther Smith finally returns to Ghana after being away for ten years

Esther Smith

Gospel music icon Esther Smith has returned to Ghana after a decade in Europe, receiving a warm welcome at Kotoka International Airport from family, friends, and fans.

Her return is timed with her upcoming mega concerts, scheduled for August 25th at Bantama Pentecost in Kumasi and August 30th at the Perez Dome in Accra.



Tickets are priced at GH₵ 50 for regular, GH₵ 90 for double, and GH₵ 150 for VIP.

The concerts will feature performances by other gospel stars including Joyce Blessing, Noble Nketiah, Kofi Sarpong, and Joe Beecha.



