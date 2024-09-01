Esther Smith praised as “GOAT” of gospel music after blockbuster performance during her concert

Esther Smith

Source: Tigpost

Gospel singer Esther Smith has received widespread acclaim after her return to the music scene with a highly praised concert at the Perez Dome in Accra on August 30, 2024.

