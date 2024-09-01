Entertainment

0

Esther Smith praised as “GOAT” of gospel music after blockbuster performance during her concert

Esther Smith Break Esther Smith

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Gospel singer Esther Smith has received widespread acclaim after her return to the music scene with a highly praised concert at the Perez Dome in Accra on August 30, 2024. Her performance, following a decade-long hiatus, impressed attendees and sparked positive social media buzz.



Source: Tigpost