Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

Esther Smith returning to Ghana after 10 years with a long-overdue concert

Esther Smith Returns Esther Smith

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Esther Smith, a renowned Gospel artist, has announced her return to Ghana after over a decade abroad.

Alongside her homecoming, she plans to organize a music concert aimed at glorifying Jesus Christ.

Starting her career at 14 in the Tesano Methodist Church Choir, Esther Smith has since become a multi-award-winning artist known for hits like "Nyame Aguanmaa" and "Nsuro."

Recently, she released the albums "Wanimonyam So" (2022) and "Esther Smith Live Worship Vol.1."

Her upcoming concert, announced via Facebook for June 26, 2024, promises a powerful gospel experience for her fans in Ghana.

Read full article

Source: Classfmonline