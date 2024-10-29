Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Esther Smith’s team reacts to claims of unpaid record label services

Esther SmithScreenshot 2024 08 30 083557.png Esther Smith

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, Queenlet addressed a contractual disagreement involving veteran gospel artist Esther Smith and Debrich Consultancy.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live