Esther Smith’s team reacts to claims of unpaid record label services

In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, Queenlet addressed a contractual disagreement involving veteran gospel artist Esther Smith and Debrich Consultancy.

Queenlet stated that the issue arose when Esther was accused of violating a 2020 contract with Jeremy from Debrich Consultancy, whom she had recommended for social media services.



She also revealed her long-standing friendship with Esther, having known her for eight years, and mentioned that she encouraged Esther’s return to the music scene.



According to Esther Smith’s team, after the contract was signed, Jeremy, who is Queenlet’s husband, allegedly leveraged the agreement and Esther’s brand to promote Queenlet’s own work.



They further claimed that he redirected Esther’s official website (esthersmith.org) to various other domains, providing video evidence to back their claims.



When approached about the situation, Jeremy reportedly asserted that he had legal ownership of the website and copyright over Esther’s music, which led to Ankobeahene Records, Esther’s original producer, becoming involved. This situation ultimately resulted in the termination of the contract in March 2021.

To resolve the matter, Ankobeahene and Esther’s management proposed a settlement to Jeremy, contingent on him returning the website and not using Esther’s brand for profit. However, Esther’s team alleged that these terms were not fulfilled, claiming the website is currently being offered for sale online at a significant price.



Additionally, they accused Jeremy of using a platform called “Music Diffusion” to distribute Esther’s music without her permission, stating that she has not received any earnings from these distributions.



Further allegations regarding Jeremy’s conduct have emerged. Sources indicate that his alleged practices of exploiting the work and brands of others are well-known in the creative arts community, affecting several notable Ghanaian and other African musicians.



Reports also suggest he is wanted in Cameroon for allegedly defrauding over 20 gospel musicians.



Esther’s management has cautioned musicians and the public to be wary of individuals presenting themselves as investors or consultants to avoid potential exploitation.



