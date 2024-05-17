Even Kennedy Agyapong couldn't bring me down - Bishop Obinim to critics

Kennedy Agyapong, Bishop Obinim

The video depicting Bishop Daniel Obinim of the International Godsway Church instructing followers to make significant seed offerings sparked widespread criticism online, particularly regarding his labeling of smaller donations as an insult to God.

Despite facing intense backlash, Obinim remains unperturbed, stating that the criticism has not affected him.



In response to his critics, Obinim emphasized his resilience, citing his ability to withstand attempts by his adversary, Kennedy Agyapong, to ruin him using his considerable power and resources.



Obinim pointed out that despite Agyapong's significant influence, he failed in his endeavors to bring him down.

During a church service, Obinim reflected on the challenges he faced, including being summoned by various government agencies and courts, attributing them to Agyapong's actions.



