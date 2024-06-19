Everything You Need to Know About Body Mists

Body Mist

Body mists are lighter, less concentrated alternatives to perfumes, lasting up to four hours. Ideal for fragrance layering, they hydrate skin and provide a budget-friendly, all-day scent boost. They can refresh clothing and home, and enhance sleep with calming scents. Perfect for both teenagers and adults.

