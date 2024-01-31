Excitement fills the air as Funny Face finally reconnects with his longtime friend, Adebayor

Funny Face and Adebayor

Funny face has reunited with his friend, Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Ghanaian comic actor, known for his humor, woke up to a heartwarming reunion with the renowned Togolese international footballer.



Their close bond, once likened to "5 and 6," faced challenges and controversies leading to their estrangement. Funny Face even named his children after Adebayor, showcasing the depth of their friendship.

The reunion follows Funny Face's public plea for financial assistance, as he struggled to see his children due to financial constraints. Social media users rallied support, urging influential figures like Bola Ray, Fada Dickson, and Adebayor to intervene and grant Funny Face a second chance.



Sharing the joyful news on Facebook, Funny Face expressed gratitude to Adebayor, saying, "GYE NYAME" @e_adebayor!