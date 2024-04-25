Exercise caution when addressing sensitive issues - Kofi Kinaata urges colleagues

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian Highlife star Kofi Kinaata has advised fellow musicians to be thoughtful when tackling social issues through their music.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Asaase Café with Caroline Sampson on Thursday, April 25, 2024, Kinaata emphasized the importance of experience and discretion in choosing which topics to address.



He cautioned against artists delving into sensitive issues like LGBTQ rights and religion without a deep understanding of the complexities involved.



Kinaata highlighted the risk of causing harm or offense by expressing uninformed opinions.

Kinaata stressed the need for artists to recognize their limitations and avoid unnecessary controversy.



He advised maintaining boundaries and exercising restraint to prevent discord.



The musician is currently promoting his latest release, "Effiakuma Brokenheart," as part of a media tour.