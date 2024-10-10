Eye Brow Microblading

Lifestyle

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Eyebrow microblading is a semi-permanent cosmetic procedure that enhances the appearance of eyebrows by manually depositing pigment into the skin. It involves using a specialized tool with tiny, fine needles to create hair-like strokes that mimic the natural eyebrow hairs. The result is fuller, more defined eyebrows that look natural.

