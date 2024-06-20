Entertainment

FDA Alcohol Ad ban: I’m sure there were no consultations – George Quaye

Thu, 20 Jun 2024

George Quaye, President of the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana, criticized the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for issuing a directive against celebrities endorsing alcoholic beverages without consulting stakeholders in the creative industry.

Quaye described the move as prejudicial towards celebrities and highlighted a lack of engagement from the FDA with the entertainment sector.

He expressed willingness to engage further with the FDA on the matter.

The FDA's guideline, citing concerns over underage drinking influenced by celebrity endorsements, was recently upheld by the Supreme Court despite a legal challenge arguing it violated constitutional rights against discrimination.

