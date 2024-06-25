FDA Alcohol Ad ban is a lazy approach, they’re not thinking outside the box – Kojo Preko Dankwa

Kojo Preko Dankwa

Source: 3news

In an interview on TV3’s New Day, Kojo Preko Dankwa, President of FOCAP, criticized the FDA for banning alcohol advertisements featuring celebrities, calling it a "lazy" move.

He disputed the FDA's claim that the ban was based on WHO recommendations, arguing that no such directive exists regarding celebrity endorsements.



Dankwa emphasized that WHO reports focus on global alcohol harm, not specifically on celebrity advertising's impact on minors.

He accused the FDA of misinterpreting WHO guidelines and failing to consider alternative approaches.



The FDA defended its stance as a measure to protect youth from alcoholism, supported by a recent Supreme Court decision.



