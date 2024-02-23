Fameye opens up on past struggles and spiritual pursuits for breakthrough in music

Fameye

Ghanaian highlife musician, Fameye, has shared his journey marked by poverty and his pursuit of a breakthrough through spiritual avenues.

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz, Fameye revealed his past struggles and his attempts to alter his circumstances by seeking assistance from various pastors, hoping for divine intervention in his career.



"I bought all forms of holy handkerchiefs, oils, etc., but it did not work. I was always roaming from pastor to pastor, so honestly, I wouldn’t know which item even worked for me," Fameye disclosed.



Despite his earnest efforts, Fameye acknowledged the failure of these spiritual remedies to yield the desired outcomes. He confessed contemplating voodoo out of desperation but refrained due to his inherent nature.

"However, I never tried voodoo because I am a weakling and I have a soft spirit. If not, I would have gone for it because I have really suffered," he said.



Fameye admitted that, initially, his pursuit of these spiritual avenues was driven by his ambition to attain prominence in the music industry.



However, he emphasized a pivotal shift when he turned to seek the face of God, highlighting that blessings eventually graced his path, leading him to achieve recognition as a household name in the music scene.