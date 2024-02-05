Fameye regrets not prioritizing Ghana Music Awards

Fameye

Ghanaian musician Fameye has openly admitted to what he perceives as a misstep in his career journey.

The artist shared his realisation, expressing regret for not prioritising the Ghana Music Awards above other international award schemes during his early years as an artist in Ghana.



"I made a mistake for not putting Ghana Music Awards ahead of any other Award scheme in the world growing up as an artiste in Ghana. I can explain if I’m been interviewed properly," said Fameye.

The musician's candid admission sheds light on the evolving landscape of Ghana's music industry and the importance of recognising and valuing local accolades amidst the global entertainment industry.