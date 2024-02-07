Fameye releases “Only You” to kickstart the year

Fameye

Ghanaian musician Fameye has kickstarted his year with a brand new music release titled “Only You.”

The talented artist, known for his unique blend of highlife and afrobeats, dropped the track to the delight of his fans.



“Only You” is a love-themed song that showcases Fameye’s smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. The track tells a tale of true love and devotion, expressing the desire to be with that special someone forever.



The song features Fameye’s signature sound, characterized by catchy melodies and soulful elements. The artist continues to prove his versatility and ability to create captivating music that resonates with listeners.



Fameye rose to prominence after his breakthrough hit single “Nothing I Get” went viral in 2019. Since then, he has consistently released successful tracks and collaborated with renowned artists in the industry.

Fans have eagerly anticipated Fameye’s first release of the year, and “Only You” has already received rave reviews. The song’s infectious beat and heartfelt lyrics have struck a chord with listeners, solidifying Fameye’s position as one of Ghana’s rising music stars.



As the year unfolds, fans can expect more exciting releases from Fameye, as he continues to captivate audiences with his unique sound and lyrical prowess. “Only You” is just the beginning of what promises to be an exceptional year for this talented artist.



Enjoy song below:



