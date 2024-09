He confirmed his safety on social media, sharing a photo of the wrecked car

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam was in a car accident in Tamale with his new Toyota Rav 4.

The vehicle was badly damaged, but he emerged unscathed. It’s unknown if others were with him.

He confirmed his safety on social media, sharing a photo of the wrecked car.



Read full article