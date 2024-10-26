Fancy Gadam unveiled as brand ambassador for The Game Energy Drink

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Fancy Gadam has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for The Game Energy Drink produced by Fenaam Gh Limited.

The official unveiling ceremony took place at the office of Fenaam Industries in Adenta on Friday, October 25, 2024.



The event was marked by a celebratory atmosphere and sparked insightful discussions between the iconic artist and executives at Fenaam Gh Limited.



Attendees witnessed a candid dialogue about how the artiste and company could effectively collaborate to boost The Game Energy Drink’s profile in a highly competitive market.

In 2017, Fancy Gadam Known in real life as Mujahid Ahmed Bello won Best New Artiste of The Year at the Ghana Music Awards now TGMA and in 2020, he was named Best Afrobeat Entertainer at the International Reggae and World Music Awards.



Being the brand ambassador for ‘The Game Energy Drink adds another accolade to his impressive list of achievements. It further establishes his status as a prominent and influential figure in the Ghanaian music industry.



Fancy Gadam is set to rock the Bukom Boxing Arena. The event which is expected to draw fans from all corners of Ghana will offer the perfect platform for The Game Energy Drink to make its mark.



