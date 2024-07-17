Fashion Tips Every Girl Should Know

1. Know your body type





Knowing your body type is the basic thing to know about yourself. Everything works around this, so this is one of the biggest fashion tips or advice anyone can give you. You can check your body type by looking at the mirror. Alternatively, you can ask for help from a stylist to get personalized advice... For Beginners, Know Your Body Type



2. Understand The Color Wheel







Matching colors can be transformative. Could you stick to no more than three colors per outfit? Paola suggests monochromatic, analogous, or complementary colors like yellow and violet. Use one base color and add others as accents. For example, pair a green outfit with a blue bag and violet shoes for a balanced look.



3. Organize Your Closet Every Three Months





A capsule wardrobe is a concept many women are turning towards and enjoying the benefits of. If you think that it will not work for you, at least organize your closet once in a while. You will slowly start to realize how many things you do not use are there in your wardrobe and will discard them anyway. If in doubt, request the help of an expert.



4. Impulsive Shopping – MAKE IT STOP







Impulsive shopping can be curbed by avoiding the temptation of sales. Only buy items on sale if you've been specifically waiting for them. If a random discounted item catches your eye, ask yourself if you would still want it at full price. This reflection can help you make a more thoughtful purchase.



5. Accessorize Your Outfits Away







Accessories are essential for styling outfits and can transform your look with minimal investment. Allocate a budget specifically for accessories, as they can enhance any outfit significantly. A single statement piece of jewelry can effortlessly elevate your entire ensemble, suitable for various occasions like work, parties, or concerts.

6. Own Pieces You Can Use More Than One Way







Like a chambray or plaid shirt, plain black or tank tops, cardigans, T-shirt dresses, etc.



7. Pay Attention To The Details







Pop your outfit with as little details as you can. Listen up people heading to work or college – this is your best bet.



8. Have At Least One Interesting Animal Print Piece





It can be a clutch, a cross-body bag, boots, or a scarf – one animal-printed piece once in a while is a fair risk. You will soon realize it’s borderline addictive.



9. Know The Difference Between A Day And A Night Dress







A sequined dress is for a night party, a floral one is for the day, and anything in between is for the evening – tread cautiously.



10. Know Your Best Feature – And Show It Off, Always





Be it your curves, booty, legs, or an hourglass figure. All your outfits should work towards enhancing your best features like runway models, without being in your face (more like other people’s faces).



last but not the least,



Makeup – Know What Works For You







Check out some YouTube tutorials to know what kind of makeup you like, and invest in good products – we all need makeup at some point if not every day.



