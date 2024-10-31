Entertainment

Father Ankrah attacks Oyerepa FM over their love for destroying people

Father Ankrah.jpeg Father Ankrah

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Content creator Father Ankrah criticized Oyerepa FM for publicly discussing his alleged involvement in a teen pregnancy but failing to broadcast his exoneration after a DNA test proved he wasn’t the father. He questioned Ghanaian media’s tendency to tarnish reputations rather than supporting positive developments.



Source: Mynewsgh