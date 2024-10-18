Entertainment

Favouritism and bias killing most talents in Central Region – Lokal Shock

Image 206 Edited.png Lokal Shock

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Lokal Shock, an emerging rapper from Saltpond, claims that favoritism and bias are stifling talented artists in Central Region's showbiz. Despite collaborating with Shatta Wale on "Ebefa Remix," he feels unsupported by locals, attributing the lack of progress to long-standing biases that harm the region's creative potential.



Source: Mynewsgh