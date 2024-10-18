Favouritism and bias killing most talents in Central Region – Lokal Shock

Lokal Shock

Source: Mynewsgh

Lokal Shock, an emerging rapper from Saltpond, claims that favoritism and bias are stifling talented artists in Central Region's showbiz.

Lokal Shock, an emerging rapper from Saltpond, claims that favoritism and bias are stifling talented artists in Central Region's showbiz. Despite collaborating with Shatta Wale on "Ebefa Remix," he feels unsupported by locals, attributing the lack of progress to long-standing biases that harm the region's creative potential.





Read full article