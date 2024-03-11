Fear people within your circle - Kwaku Manu cautions in wake of John Kumah’s alleged poisoning

Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has emphasized the importance of being vigilant about individuals within one's inner circle following reports suggesting that the late former deputy finance minister, John Kumah, may have been poisoned.

Manu, speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, underscored the need for heightened caution, especially in light of recent incidents involving political figures like Kumah and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, allegedly being poisoned at a hotel.



“Fear people who are within your circle. It was not NDC and NPP people who were together. They were all NPP members,” he remarked, urging the public to learn from the circumstances surrounding Kumah’s demise.





John Kumah, aged 45, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after reportedly battling illness for some time. An autopsy is yet to be conducted to ascertain the validity of the poisoning claims.



A rising figure in the NPP, Kumah was considered a potential running mate to the party's flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. He recently secured an overwhelming victory in the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency, positioning himself for the upcoming general elections.



Before his entry into politics, Kumah held various roles, including entrepreneur, preacher, and lawyer. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before his parliamentary tenure began in 2020.



He leaves behind his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and six children. The circumstances surrounding his death continue to be a matter of investigation and speculation.