Feli Nuna opens up about 10-year relationship and marriage plans

Feli Nuna

Ghanaian musician Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawaiah, known as Feli Nuna, has shared insights into her decade-long relationship with her boyfriend, highlighting her lack of pressure to marry amid her focus on her career.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Feli Nuna expressed her intention to prioritize her professional pursuits before considering marriage, emphasizing that she will tie the knot when the time is right.



The Afropop singer underscored her boyfriend's unwavering support throughout her journey to becoming a renowned artist, noting that their relationship has weathered challenges while continuing to thrive.



"I've been dating my current boyfriend for 10 years. He was there for me from the very beginning, even before I gained recognition. Our relationship has had its ups and downs, especially when our busy schedules kept us apart. Despite the challenges, we've maintained a strong connection," Feli Nuna shared.



Feli Nuna clarified that she values being in the right mental space before committing to marriage, highlighting the mutual understanding she shares with her partner.

"I've always prioritized reaching a certain level of personal and professional fulfillment before considering marriage. Fortunately, my boyfriend and I don't feel pressured to rush into anything. We have a strong bond, and our families are acquainted. While I envision settling down with him in the future, my current focus is on advancing my career," she explained.



The musician also emphasized the importance of maintaining balance between her personal life and professional ambitions, acknowledging the significance of being emotionally prepared for marriage.



"I believe in being mentally prepared for such a significant commitment. Right now, my primary goal is to excel in my career. I appreciate the support and understanding my boyfriend provides, allowing me the freedom to pursue my dreams without added pressure," Feli Nuna added.