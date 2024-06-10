Fella Makafui: Actress reveals working as a maid, the source of her business-mindedness

Fella Makafui

Source: Classfmonline

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui shared her journey from being a maid in Accra to becoming a successful businesswoman.

Originally from the Volta region, she moved to Accra to pursue acting but faced hardships.



Forced to work as a maid, she endured challenges including mistreatment by her employer's wife.



Despite the difficulties, she sees it as a learning experience that shaped her empathy and business acumen.

Reflecting on her past, she acknowledges the tough moments but credits them for her resilience.



Determined to succeed, she eventually established her own business, drawing inspiration from her mother's entrepreneurial spirit.



