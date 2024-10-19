Fella Makafui Reveals Why Most Of Her Businesses Collapsed

Fella Makafui

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui revealed her businesses collapsed due to a lack of consistency and jumping from one venture to another. Speaking at the "After School, What's Next?" summit, she emphasized the importance of focus and dedication, noting that businesses fail if the owner isn’t fully committed.





