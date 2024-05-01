Fella Makafui asserts social media vital for modern survival

Fella Makafui

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui asserts that social media has transitioned from a luxury to a necessity for survival in today’s society.

Makafui emphasizes that the ubiquitous presence of smartphones and constant connectivity have rendered social media indispensable for many individuals.



Makafui articulates, “Without social media, I don’t think a lot of people would survive. I don’t think so, because the world we are in now is social media.”



She observes the pervasive nature of smartphone usage, highlighting how individuals are tethered to their devices around the clock.



The actress underscores the evolving landscape, predicting a future where virtually everything will revolve around social media.

She urges adaptation to these changes, emphasizing the need to embrace social media as an integral aspect of contemporary life.



Moreover, Makafui advocates for a shift in mindset among Ghanaians, urging them to leverage social media for productive endeavors such as business and entrepreneurship.



She stresses the importance of channeling energy into utilizing social media platforms for constructive purposes rather than engaging in trivial disputes.