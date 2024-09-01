Fella Makafui dismisses marriage priority after split from Medikal

Fella Makafui

Actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui has made it clear that marriage is not on her agenda following her recent separation from rapper Medikal.

Responding to a social media comment about her bridal look in a white gown, Fella firmly stated, "I don’t want," signaling that she's not interested in remarrying anytime soon.

The ex-wife of Medikal, who has been at the center of breakup rumors, has yet to publicly disclose the reasons for their split, despite accusations of infidelity against the rapper.



