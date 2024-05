Fella Makafui

Source: Pulseghana

Actress Fella Makafui, amidst marital turmoil, is taking a break from social media due to relentless criticism following allegations from estranged husband Medikal.

Expressing confidence in eventual vindication, she announced her hiatus on Instagram, citing the need for respite.

The couple's public feud has divided fans, leaving Fella seeking solace amid the storm.



