Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Fella Makafui ventures into real estate business

FelaScreenshot 2024 10 26 200753.png Fella Makafui

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is expanding her business ventures with the launch of Fella Homes, a real estate company aimed at transforming houses into homes.

Known for her roles in ventures such as a wine shop, beauty line, clothing line, and more, Fella shared the logo and a photo from one of her sites on Instagram.

Fans have been congratulating her and expressing admiration for her drive. Despite challenges, Fella remains committed to success as an entrepreneur.

Read full article

Source: www.zionfelix.net