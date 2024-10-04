Entertainment

Entertainment
0

Fight extra hard as a female if you are in a male-dominated field – Eno Barony advises

Eno B Eno Barony

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony advised women in male-dominated fields to work harder, stating they must fight significantly more for recognition. In an interview, she acknowledged past struggles for female representation in the music industry but noted improvements, emphasizing the need for continued efforts to elevate women's contributions.



