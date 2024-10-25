Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Film Possible hosts Accra Edition of Matatu Film Stage

IMG 20241025 103054 Film Possible is set to host the second edition of the Matatu Film Stage in Accra

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Film Possible is set to host the second edition of the Matatu Film Stage in Accra.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live