Find out what ‘O’ In ‘O’Clock’ Stands For

‘o’clock’

The “O” in “o’clock” originates from the 14th-century phrase “of the clock,” used to distinguish clock time from other timekeeping methods like sundials. Over time, this phrase was shortened to “o’clock” by the 16th century, reflecting a shift toward more casual speech. While digital clocks and modern technology have made exact time more accessible, “o’clock” remains in use for clarity and tradition. It’s commonly used in everyday language, public announcements, and formal writing, demonstrating the lasting influence of historical expressions on contemporary communication.

