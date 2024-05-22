FirstBank Ghana appoints Sarkodie as brand ambassador

Michael Owusu Addo

FirstBank Ghana has announced the appointment of Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie as their new brand ambassador, as revealed by Allen Quaye, the head of retail banking.

This move aligns with the bank's recent rebranding from FBNBank Ghana to FirstBank Ghana, a strategic decision to better reflect the FirstBank Group's identity, values, and vision.



The rebranding underscores the bank's dedication to its customers, stakeholders, and the wider community.



The name change is part of a broader initiative by the FirstBank Group to unify its subsidiaries across Africa and Europe under a single brand.



This alignment allows the bank to benefit from the extensive brand equity and heritage of its parent company, FirstBank Nigeria, which has over 130 years of banking experience.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Quaye highlighted the strategic importance of appointing Sarkodie as a brand ambassador.



"Sarkodie is a great brand, and FirstBank is a great bank," he said.



This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both brands, particularly in their corporate social responsibility efforts, which are focused on positively impacting the youth.