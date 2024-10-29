Five Benefits Of Aidan Fruits (Prekese)

Adian Fruit (prekese)

Aidan fruit, or Tetrapleura Tetraptera, is a West African plant with significant health benefits. Known for its aromatic, insect-repelling properties, it’s widely used as a spice and medicine. It helps regulate blood sugar, reduces high blood pressure, and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects that treat skin conditions. Rich in vitamins, iron, calcium, potassium, zinc, and magnesium, Aidan boosts immunity, supports cardiovascular health, and strengthens bones. Additionally, it aids in weight loss and detoxification, offering anti-aging benefits when used in meals or as a detox drink.

