Five artists to receive US$2,000 grants and the opportunity to showcase their work

Source: Mynewsgh

The Africa Prime Initiative (API) and Gallery Soview have announced five winners of their grant program for emerging artists in Ghana.

Each artist will receive $2,000 to create new artworks and gain exposure through an exhibition.



API aims to empower African talent and reshape the continent's narrative.



Over 50 applications were received, with winners chosen by a jury from API and Gallery Soview.

The diverse winners include painters, sculptors, photographers, and multimedia artists addressing social issues and exploring identity.



The collaboration between API and Gallery Soview highlights the importance of supporting youth and artistic endeavors in Ghana's vibrant art scene.



