Fix dumsor or we demonstrate - Ola Michael to government

Ola Michael

Media personality Ola Michael has issued a stern warning to the government, urging them to address the recent power interruptions, commonly referred to as 'dumsor', or face a resurgence of protests reminiscent of those seen during the previous administration.

During a discussion on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Michael emphasized the need for the current government to acknowledge the return of dumsor and adequately inform citizens instead of downplaying the severity of the situation.



He pointed out the inconsistency in labeling the issue differently now compared to how it was termed during the previous administration.



Drawing parallels to past demonstrations against dumsor, Michael warned that if the government fails to take decisive action, citizens will be compelled to organize protests once again. He recalled his own participation in previous demonstrations and emphasized the need for accountability in addressing the ongoing challenges.



Michael also criticized Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, for suggesting that electricity access should be viewed as a privilege rather than a right. He questioned the rationale behind power outages despite citizens having paid for electricity, asserting that it constitutes a violation of their rights.

In response to assertions by the Electricity Company of Ghana blaming transformer repairs for the outages, John Abdulai Jinapor, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, attributed the problem to financial constraints rather than faulty transformers. He disputed claims of transformer repairs causing the outages, alleging instead that the underlying issue lies in a shortfall in electricity generation capacity.



