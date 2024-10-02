Focus on building yourself in life before pursuing love – Safo Kantanta Jnr to Youth

Nana Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Source: Tigpost

Nana Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, CEO of Kantanka Automobile, advised the youth to avoid romantic relationships while establishing their lives. He emphasized the importance of focusing on personal growth and hard work, avoiding distractions that drain resources, and striving for success rather than relying on family wealth or complacency.





