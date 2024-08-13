Entertainment

‘Foolishness has entered Ghana’ – Prophet Oduro fumes over trend of ‘disrespecting’ corpses at funerals

IMG 20240813 123811 Prophet Kofi Oduro

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministry condemned the trend in Ghana of treating corpses in unconventional ways at funerals, such as using themed coffins or parading bodies.

Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministry condemned the trend in Ghana of treating corpses in unconventional ways at funerals, such as using themed coffins or parading bodies. He criticized these practices as disrespectful and indicative of declining societal values, contrasting them with more dignified customs in developed countries.



