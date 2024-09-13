Lifestyle

For Those Who May Share Toothbrush With Their Partner, A Dentist Have This To Say To You

Couple Using Same Brush .png Couple Brushing Thier Teeth

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: indianexpress.com

Sharing a toothbrush with your partner can jeopardize oral health by transferring harmful bacteria and increasing the risk of infections like gum disease, cavities, and even systemic issues such as pneumonia or bloodborne diseases like HIV and Hepatitis B. It’s also a potential way to spread viruses like the common cold or flu. Instead, prioritize individual oral hygiene by maintaining regular dental check-ups, consistent brushing and flossing, and engaging in safe physical intimacy like kissing and cuddling. Investing in your toothbrush and replacing it regularly is a healthier choice.

