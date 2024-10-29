Entertainment

'For the Popping': Okyeame Kwame initiatives online campaign for Paluta-Lumba collabo

Oka Kw Okyeame Kwame

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Okyeame Kwame launched an online campaign for a collaboration between King Paluta and Daddy Lumba, aiming for a feature on Paluta's song For the Popping. Encouraging fans to support by commenting, Okyeame Kwame shared his intent to appeal to Daddy Lumba, hoping it boosts Paluta's career.



Source: Classfmonline