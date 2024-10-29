'For the Popping': Okyeame Kwame initiatives online campaign for Paluta-Lumba collabo

Okyeame Kwame

Source: Classfmonline

Okyeame Kwame launched an online campaign for a collaboration between King Paluta and Daddy Lumba, aiming for a feature on Paluta's song For the Popping.

Okyeame Kwame launched an online campaign for a collaboration between King Paluta and Daddy Lumba, aiming for a feature on Paluta's song For the Popping. Encouraging fans to support by commenting, Okyeame Kwame shared his intent to appeal to Daddy Lumba, hoping it boosts Paluta's career.





Read full article