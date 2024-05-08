Former Miss Ecuador contestant shot dead after IG post

Landy Parraga

Former Miss Ecuador contestant Landy Párraga Goyburo, 23, tragically lost her life in a daylight shooting, reportedly targeted due to an Instagram post that disclosed her location.

Párraga shared a picture of octopus ceviche on her Instagram story during lunch, inadvertently revealing the restaurant she was dining at to her 173,000 followers.



This post is believed to have enabled the assailants to track her down.



Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment two armed individuals entered the restaurant in Quevedo and opened fire, fatally shooting Párraga.



She was seen reacting as the attackers approached, but was unable to escape their gunfire.



Authorities are investigating the incident and trying to identify the perpetrators.

They suspect the involvement of individuals associated with Leandro Norero, a cartel boss who had a previous connection with Párraga.



Norero’s widow is believed to have orchestrated the attack.



Párraga’s past association with Norero came to light in December 2023 during a major organized crime case.



However, she had not faced charges related to this case, and her financial transactions are now under scrutiny by the Attorney General’s Office.



Párraga, a former beauty queen who represented Los Ríos Province in the Miss Ecuador pageant, leaves behind a legacy marred by tragedy and the complexities of organized crime.