Foster Romanus advocates for more comedy venues beyond Accra

Foster Romanus

Popular Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus believes the comedy industry would flourish with increased venue availability across the country.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Entertainment on May 12, 2024, Romanus emphasized the scarcity of performance spaces outside Accra as a major hurdle for comedians in Ghana.



He stressed that additional venues would not only expand comedians' reach but also enrich the nation's economic and cultural fabric.



Romanus highlighted the necessity for more venues, particularly outside Accra, to facilitate nationwide comedy tours.



Unlike in other countries where comedians tour extensively, Ghana's lack of suitable halls outside the capital limits performers' opportunities for growth and exposure.



He emphasized the potential of touring the entire country if adequate venues were available in various regions.

Reflecting on the current state and future prospects of Ghana's comedy scene, Romanus expressed optimism.



He noted the emergence of talented comedians from regions beyond Accra, hosting successful shows and garnering recognition locally.



This, he believes, indicates a promising trajectory for the comedy industry in Ghana, with talent flourishing across diverse regions.



Romanus made these remarks during the 25th TGMA Xperience held in Cape Coast, attended by notable artists such as Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kofi Kinaata, and Adina.



The event, held at Cape Coast's Robert Mensah Stadium on May 11, 2024, set the stage for an upcoming awards ceremony slated for July 1, 2024.