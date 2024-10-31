Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Frank Naro backs Agya Koo’s impact on the movie industry; Names him the GOAT over Santo And Lilwin

Frank Nar Frank Naro

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian actor Frank Naro has expressed support for Agya Koo, praising his significant influence on the film industry.

Ghanaian actor Frank Naro has expressed support for Agya Koo, praising his significant influence on the film industry. In response to Agya Koo’s comments on industry challenges, Naro acknowledged him as a pioneer who inspired many actors and revived the movie scene, stating he surpasses contemporaries like LilWin.



Read full article

Source: ZionFelix