Freaky Wan unleashes infectious vibes with 'Eii Odo' featuring Gachios

Freaky Wan features Gachios on 'Eii Odo'

Ghana's music scene is set to be ignited by the pulsating rhythms and soulful melodies of 'Eii Odo', the latest release from rising reggae/dancehall sensation, Freaky Wan.

Born Isaac Bediako, Freaky Wan is a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian music fraternity, boasting a diverse repertoire that spans across reggae, dancehall, and afro-beats genres.



His musical journey traces back to his formative years at Adonteng Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana, where he pursued a course in Business and graduated successfully in 2011. Despite academic accolades, his passion for music burned brightly, prompting him to pivot from the corporate world to pursue his musical aspirations full-time in 2013.



Since then, Freaky Wan has been steadily making waves with his infectious beats and captivating lyrics. With six well-crafted singles to his credit, he has established himself as a formidable presence in the Ghanaian music industry. His ability to seamlessly blend reggae and dancehall influences with afro-beats rhythms sets him apart as a versatile artist with a unique sonic identity.



"Eii Odo" stands as a testament to Freaky Wan's musical prowess and creative vision. Collaborating with the seasoned musician, songwriter, and producer Gachios, the track promises to deliver an electrifying listening experience that resonates with audiences across the nation.

Produced under the banner of PPP Studios, "Eii Odo" represents more than just a song—it's a manifestation of collaboration and camaraderie within Ghana's vibrant music community.



Gachios, known for his expertise in music production and songwriting, brings his wealth of experience to 'Eii Odo', adding depth and dimension to Freaky Wan's distinctive sound. Together, they craft a musical masterpiece that is bound to leave listeners enthralled and craving for more.



