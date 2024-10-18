Freddy Meiway’s Zoblazo inspired my francophone style of music – Skrewfaze

Skrewface

Source: Mynewsgh

Hiplife artist Skrewfaze, born Jehoshaphat Eshun, credits Ivorian musician Freddy Meiway for inspiring his francophone music style. He noticed how Ghanaians danced to Meiway’s "Zoblazo" without understanding the lyrics, leading him to adopt a unique identity blending francophone beats with his language.





