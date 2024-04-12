Freezy Mcbones grooves to Blakk Rasta's 'Sodom and Gomorrah'

Freezy Mcbones and Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian professional boxer, Freezy Mcbones, has been spotted jamming to Blakk Rasta's latest track "Sodom and Gomorrah" from his recently released album Salaga Soljah.

The unexpected and exciting moment occurred during a private training session, capturing the attention of fans and sparking interest in the collaboration between sports and music.



Freezy Mcbones, known for his athleticism in the boxing ring, showcased his rhythmic side as he vibed to the infectious beats and thought-provoking lyrics of Blakk Rasta's song.